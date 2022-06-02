Shanghai residents out and about in city as lockdown ends

Shanghai yesterday lurched back to life after a frustrating two-month Covid-19 lockdown, with transport services resuming and most residents finally allowed out of their compounds.

Under overcast skies, residents took to parks, with dozens spotted exercising and milling around the Lujiazui financial district, across from the historic Bund.

Curbs have been lifted for about 22.5 million people who live in "low-risk areas".

People can now drive their cars and take public transport, but will need to have a nucleic acid test done within the past 72 hours.

Testing booths have been set up within striking distance of every estate, a sign that China's harsh "zero-Covid-19" policy is here to stay.

Train, taxi and bus services have resumed across the city, as have high-speed rail services and flights. By 11am, 913,000 people had ridden on the subway, its operator said, about half the regular number.

However, dozens of estates are still closed off, many shops remain shut and dining in is still banned. Celebrations have been tempered by fears of a resurgence in cases and another lockdown.

Social media videos showed some residents celebrating at the stroke of midnight with sparklers while others were seen popping champagne. Barriers were lifted as motorists went on long drives across district lines - previously banned under lockdown rules - even causing a minor traffic jam.

The Shanghai Zoo reopens today, along with other attractions.

Residents must still wear masks in public and avoid mass gatherings. Shops can operate at 75 per cent capacity, and gyms will open at a later date.

Covid-19 cases have largely come under control after a peak of nearly 20,000 new cases daily. Health authorities in Shanghai yesterday reported 15 new cases, of which 10 were asymptomatic.

Lawyer Xia Hailong, who returned to his office in Hongkou for the first time in two months yesterday, said subway carriages were largely empty.

"It felt strange seeing the platform staff in protective garb, but at the same time it was nice to somewhat go back into a routine," he said of his 30-minute train ride to work from his home in Pudong.

"At the office, I was very happy to discover that the plant beside my desk was still alive. It's a poetic metaphor for us, the people of Shanghai."

But other residents say they need time to adjust to their sudden levels of freedom.

"After being in lockdown for so long, it feels like I need to recalibrate instead of going out immediately," said Singaporean marketing manager Eileen Tan, 45, who has not left home since end-March.

"Am I really happy? I have no idea. A bit hesitant, yes. We were in lockdown very suddenly and freed very abruptly," she added.

Some food and beverage operators say it may take a few more days for them to restart business, citing tight supplies and the need to deep clean premises that have sat idle for at least eight weeks. Approval for dining in may also take some time.

"It took us almost a month to get approval to reopen our Jumbo outlet in L'Avenue," said Mr Ang Kiam Lian, chief executive (China) of the Jumbo Group of Restaurants.

The Singapore-founded group has three restaurants in Shanghai. One has reopened for delivery and takeaways, and the other two are set to reopen on June 4.

Staff who helped restart the first outlet in late May were not allowed back in their housing compounds and had to stay in the restaurant, he said, calling it "a very difficult two months". He declined to say how much the lockdown has cost the company. Mr Ang added: "But it'll get better. Shanghai is Shanghai, and it will bounce back."

State broadcaster CCTV described June 1 as a moment "that not just the people of Shanghai, but also many across the country have been waiting for".

China's most densely populated city of 25 million had been stuck in limbo since late March, when the government struggled to keep a lid on a growing Omicron outbreak.

The lockdown resulted in massive economic losses and frustration after businesses in the financial hub - also an important node in the country's logistics chain - were blocked off. During the two months, residents struggled to get food and medical care as the logistics network ground to a halt.

Hundreds of thousands were forced into centralised quarantine after testing positive for the virus or being deemed close contacts. Children were initially forced to quarantine separately from parents, a policy reversed after a public outcry.

Meanwhile, capital city Beijing, which has also started easing up on a semi-lockdown, yesterday reported 15 new cases, including one person who was asymptomatic.