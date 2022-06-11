Shanghai residents back in lockdowns for mass testing

SHANGHAI • Almost everyone in Shanghai will be briefly locked down this weekend for mass testing as Covid-19 cases continue to emerge, causing more disruption and triggering a renewed run on groceries days after the city exited a gruelling two-month shutdown.

The plan emerged from one area with a handful of cases and spread in hours to 14 of the financial hub's 16 districts. It encompasses almost all of the city's 25 million residents as health officials use testing to root out any silent transmission of the virus, a key tool in China's zero-tolerance strategy.

The quick escalation reflects the worry that continues to shroud Shanghai, which implemented one of the world's strictest lockdowns in late March after a sluggish initial response to its outbreak.

The latest move follows a rebound in infections within the community to six on Thursday, up from zero the day before. Residents will be released after taking the tests, but they will be back under lockdown if new infections are found in their compounds. There were five additional infections found among people in quarantine on Thursday, for a total of 11 cases in the financial hub, health officials said. Nationwide, China added 73 infections.

The return to lockdowns in Shanghai underscores the difficulties of China's attempts to eliminate the virus while the rest of the world accepts it as endemic. The disruption wrought by pandemic curbs have also impacted production at companies like Sony and Tesla, with the electric car maker only now normalising operations at its factory in southern Shanghai.

One of the major clusters is centred on the Red Rose Salon in the Xuhui district, where services were in high demand after it reopened. Three infections were tied to the beauty salon, including two in employees who live in Minhang, the district that has posted the highest number of recent cases. Some workers in the state-owned salon did not conduct daily Covid-19 tests, officials said at a Thursday briefing.

Of the six community cases, four were found in Minhang, a district of 2.65 million in the south west of Shanghai. Minhang - which is a mostly residential area - will be sealed this morning for mass testing, according to a statement. Many other districts are also carrying out mass testing today, though several did not specify the dates or times. Only two districts with fewer than two million residents, Putuo and Chongming, are not on the testing list.

The latest measures hit home quickly for residents. It led some to flee their apartment complexes and sparked a run on grocery stores after many struggled to get fresh fruit and vegetables in the early days of the original lockdown. While the latest curbs may lift in as little as a few hours if no new infections are found, two more weeks of isolation may be imposed in areas where new chains of transmission are uncovered.

Most economists say it will be tough for China to meet its annual growth target this year because of lockdowns. By having zero tolerance for new cases, the country risks being in a constant loop of imposing and easing restrictions. Still, President Xi Jinping continues to emphasise the country's adherence to a policy that has delivered one of the lowest Covid-19 death rates in the world.

Mr Xi called for Covid-Zero to be adhered to "unwaveringly" in a visit to Sichuan province on Thursday, according to the official Xinhua news agency, while stating that it should be achieved in balance with the needs of the economy.

