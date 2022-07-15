Shanghai reports fewest new Covid-19 cases in a week

SHANGHAI • Shanghai yesterday reported the fewest new Covid-19 cases in a week for Wednesday, with all infected people already in government-run quarantine, a sign that the financial hub may avoid tighter restrictions as the outbreak comes under control.

The city recorded 47 infections for Wednesday, down from 55 on Tuesday.

Shanghai's spike in infections after weeks of few cases comes after the detection of the more contagious BA.5 sub-strain of the Omicron variant.

Concerns remain that Shanghai could be headed for another citywide lockdown - with a number of apartment blocks and neighbourhoods already subjected to movement restrictions. Shanghai had endured a lockdown in April and May.

Most of Shanghai was set to finish yesterday a three-day mass testing campaign, which was imposed on top of the existing requirement for residents to be tested every few days to be able to enter public venues.

Several other Chinese cities have also doubled down on Covid-19 testing, with some punishing people who skip tests, as the authorities try to stop the virus from spreading.

The central city of Hebi in Henan province said that from yesterday, residents need to have proof of negative test results within 48 hours for access to public transport and various venues. Hebi has reported no local cases since May, while some nearby cities are fighting clusters.

The eastern city of Hangzhou has reinstated a requirement from Wednesday for residents to be tested every three days.

Police in the northern municipality of Tianjin said earlier this month that they warned scores of people for missing tests, and detained a handful.

Cities such as Haikou, Nanchang and Lanzhou, facing fresh clusters, have launched mass testing.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS

 

