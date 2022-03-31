Shanghai outlines more help for businesses amid outbreak

SHANGHAI • Shanghai has released a 21-point document with measures to help businesses in the city and promote development while it fights its worst Covid-19 outbreak.

The document on Tuesday sets out tax rebates and reductions, fee reductions, rent reductions and exemptions, financial subsidies, as well as measures to stabilise employment - all part of the city's latest efforts to help businesses in sectors including catering, retail, tourism, transportation and exhibitions.

Official estimates showed that the tax-related measures alone can reduce the financial burden on related industries and businesses by 140 billion yuan (S$30 billion) this year.

Mr Ruan Qing, deputy director of the Shanghai Municipal Development and Reform Commission, said the measures in Shanghai came after the release of similar national policies in mid-February, and these were updated to offer stronger support to businesses in the city.

For example, the national policy stipulated that retail and catering enterprises are given subsidies of no less than 50 per cent of the cost of employees' nucleic acid tests.

In Shanghai, this has been increased to 100 per cent.

The policy applies to workers selling and processing imported cold-chain food at malls, supermarkets, farmers' markets and catering enterprises, as well as logistics and delivery employees with e-commerce platforms.

Also, while the national policy stipulated that small and microsized enterprises in the service sector would benefit from rent reductions and exemptions, Shanghai has expanded this to all sectors.

The tax reductions are expected to especially benefit small and micro-sized businesses in the city.

Mr Mei Guodong, general manager of Shanghai Lanqin Travel Agency, said that small businesses welcomed such policies, as many have coped with difficulties since 2020 and were eager to continue their operations.

Yesterday, Shanghai reported a record 5,656 asymptomatic cases and 326 symptomatic cases for Tuesday, up from 4,381 new asymptomatic cases and 96 new cases with symptoms for the day before.

CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK