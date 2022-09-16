Shanghai lowers alert as Typhoon Muifa weakens

SHANGHAI - Shanghai gradually started returning to normal on Thursday after Typhoon Muifa brought strong winds and heavy rain to the financial and shipping hub overnight.

The region's ports began to reopen, airports resumed passenger flights and train services were restored as the city dropped its typhoon alert to the lowest level.

Commuters returned to work in the Lujiazui area, home to mainland China's biggest stock exchange and major banks and insurers, as subway services restarted.

The storm - which was forecast to be the largest to hit the Yangtze River Delta in 10 years, according to Caixin Media - made landfall in Zhoushan, near Ningbo, at 8.30pm local time on Wednesday and arrived in Shanghai around 12.30am on Thursday.

Muifa is currently heading north, weakening to a tropical storm with wind gusts of 138kmh, according to the United States Joint Typhoon Warning Centre.

The China meteorological administration predicted it would make a third landfall at refinery-rich Shandong province on Thursday night.

Initial reports suggested limited damage and minor flooding around Shanghai, though local media reported that more than 400,000 people were evacuated.

The typhoon, the second major storm to hit China's eastern coast this month, created major disruptions as it approached land. Ports halted operations while liquefied natural gas import terminals in Ningbo, Zhoushan island and Jiangsu province also shut down.

Shanghai's two major airports had cancelled all flights as at late afternoon on Wednesday, while more than 380 trains in the Yangtze River Delta were suspended from service.

