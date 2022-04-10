Shanghai, Guangzhou plan more mass tests as Covid-19 cases rise

SHANGHAI • Shanghai announced another round of mass coronavirus testing, while the southern metropolis of Guangzhou said it will do the same for all 18 million residents, as the authorities accelerate efforts to curb China's worst outbreak since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The nationwide tally for Friday was at 25,701 new cases, with more than 23,600 from Shanghai, a new record, according to official data.

Shanghai Deputy Mayor Zong Ming announced tweaks to the government's lockdown policy at a press briefing yesterday.

Overall measures remained stringent, however, as residents living in communities with Covid-19 cases in the past seven days are barred from leaving their homes, while those living in compounds without infections in the past week will not need to be confined to their homes but cannot leave those areas.

People living in compounds where no Covid-19 cases have been detected in the past 14 days can move more freely but must adhere to social distancing rules.

Shanghai has seen cases grow quickly since a lockdown was imposed on March 28 that has now extended to the entire city.

The financial hub of China is building isolation facilities for hundreds of thousands of people at conference centres as the country sticks to its zero-Covid strategy to eliminate infections.

The strategy is placing a strain on China's already under-pressure medical system.

In the north-eastern province of Jilin, site of a recent virus cluster, the authorities said there were only 22,880 hospital beds for a population of 24 million.

Shanghai, a city of 25 million residents, is struggling to provide basic groceries and medical care to families that have been sealed off in their homes for over a week.

Friday's infections there include more than 22,600 asymptomatic cases, according to a statement from the municipal government.

In Guangzhou, all 11 districts of the city announced plans to begin coronavirus testing, China Central Television reported yesterday. It reported two confirmed cases and an asymptomatic one for Friday, according to official data.

Guangzhou, which hosts one of China's top container ports, conducted mass testing in December after a cargo flight crew worker tested positive.

The Chinese capital of Beijing said it is distributing 200,000 antigen rapid tests in three batches in the next five days at subway stops in a district that has detected Covid-19 infections.

The city marked a north-eastern neighbourhood as high-risk yesterday due to the detection of a cluster outbreak and eight infections in the past two weeks.

The US State Department has allowed the voluntary departure of non-emergency staff of its Shanghai consulate as well as family members of the staff.

It also said Americans should not visit Hong Kong, Shanghai and Jilin - recent virus hot spots in China with tens of thousands of cases - warning of "arbitrary enforcement" of Covid-19 restrictions and "the risk of parents and children being separated".

