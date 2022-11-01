Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after Covid-19 case, Foxconn raises bonuses

SHANGHAI - Several Shanghai residents received fresh stay-at-home orders and mandatory testing notices on Tuesday as the authorities raced to trace contacts linked to a Covid-19-positive woman whose visit to the city’s Disney Resort prompted its temporary lockdown.

In the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, meanwhile, Apple iPhone manufacturer Foxconn announced a big increase in bonuses to stem an exodus of workers rattled by coronavirus curbs at its vast facility there, as China’s strict zero-Covid policy exacts a rising toll on the world’s No.2 economy.

Rising unease in China’s commercial hub of Shanghai comes as the country’s daily local case count hit 2,719.

It is a small figure by global standards but the country’s highest level since Aug 17.

It has prompted other cities such as Guangzhou and Dandong to tighten measures, although Zhengzhou unexpectedly eased its quasi-lockdown.

Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were barred from leaving on Monday until tests cleared them of Covid-19 after an infected person was traced to the theme park.

This was the second time people have been locked inside due to China’s zero-tolerance virus approach.

Patrons were told they could leave once they tested negative for the virus, the local government said in a statement after the facility was shut earlier in the day.

Everyone was tested and the park is now empty, a spokesman for Walt Disney Co told Bloomberg News early on Tuesday.

Several city residents told Reuters they were notified on Tuesday that they or their children could not go to work or school if they had visited Disney since last Thursday. They were ordered to take daily tests for the next three days.

One said she was informed that her family might have to go into central quarantine.

Disney visitor Marvis He was among those caught up in the resort’s lockdown, having flown in from Shenzhen in hopes of enjoying the park’s Halloween-themed fireworks.

“I feel disappointed, we waited so long in the park... but we didn’t get to see anything and only got to get out at 10pm,” she told Reuters as she departed the resort.

“We were also cold and hungry,” added her companion.