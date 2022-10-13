Shanghai Covid-19 cases hit three-month high as officials try to contain the virus

SHANGHAI - Shanghai's Covid-19 cases jumped to a three-month high and the stealth rollout of restrictions spread to other major cities across the country as officials try to contain the virus just days before one of China's most important political events.

The financial hub reported 47 new infections for Wednesday, the most since July 13 when a brief rise in cases revived fears of another general lockdown. Of the latest cases, all but two were found in quarantine.

Beijing recorded 18 cases Wednesday. Nationwide, there were 1,406 new local cases for Wednesday, down from 1,709 the day before.

While small by international standards, the flareup is occurring just days before China's once-in-five-years Communist Party of China's congress, when President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term in power.

So far, China's most important cities have avoided large-scale shutdowns, with officials instead quietly halting a growing list of activities.

Several schools in Shanghai have suspended in-person classes as the fear of infection spread grows, according to parents and social media posts.

The port city of Tianjin has locked down one district and the southern megacity of Guangzhou has shut schools in one area. Zhengzhou, an iPhone manufacturing hub, has quietly locked down at least two districts.

China is reinforcing its commitment to zero-Covid-19, which Mr Xi has made a cornerstone of his leadership and is likely to trumpet at the Party Congress, despite its heavy social and economic toll.

The country's propaganda machine has ramped up its defence of the controversial policy this week in a sign there'll be no shift toward living with the virus any time soon.

Shanghai's flareup has left many of the city's 25 million on edge as the creeping restrictions stoke concerns about a broader lockdown.

As well as the ad-hoc school closures, at least five districts have closed entertainment venues, including cinemas, bars and gyms, in an effort to stamp out transmission, according to statements issued by Covid prevention offices.

Authorities in the financial hub said Sunday there's no citywide school shutdown after speculation rippled through social media that the measure would be rolled out.

Some neighbourhoods are locked down, while individual compounds in other areas have been barricaded with the green fences that were a feature of the extended shutdown earlier this year.

So far, lockdown nerves and the risk of getting caught in China's policy of isolating both Covid-19 cases and close contacts have only seen a small decline in subway ridership.