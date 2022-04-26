Shanghai considers more targeted curbs in smaller zones

SHANGHAI • Millions of fenced-in Shanghai residents entered their fourth week of a nerve-racking Covid-19 lockdown, while the authorities said yesterday they were looking to shift to a targeted enforcement of rules in smaller zones around confirmed cases.

The authorities in Shanghai were trying to control the heightened frustration caused by the lockdown that has forced most of the city's 25 million people indoors.

At a daily news conference yesterday, Ms Qi Keping, vice-head of Shanghai's north-eastern commercial district of Yangpu, said the authorities were looking to break down large areas into smaller ones for more targeted enforcement of rules.

"Every compound, every gate, every door must be strictly managed," said Ms Qi, describing the new, more targeted approach, and saying it would "better achieve differentiated prevention".

Over the weekend, the authorities sealed off entrances of many public housing blocks and entire streets with 2m-tall green wire mesh fences, with videos online showing residents protesting from their balconies as frustration reached new heights.

Police in hazmat suits have been patrolling the streets, setting up roadblocks and asking pedestrians to go home.

While the authorities said they have relaxed some curbs, most people in Shanghai still are confined to their homes or cannot leave their residential compounds.

Even those who can go out have few places to go, with shops and most other venues closed.

Explaining the need for a new approach, Ms Qi singled out the Tongji New Village area in her district, saying that although all its 6,000 residents were under complete lockdown, only a few residential buildings were reporting positive cases and curbs could be more focused on those. Ms Qi spoke alongside other city officials.

It was unclear whether the targeted zoning of areas would be introduced across Shanghai, but some residents hoped such plans could be expanded if they were shown to be working in Yangpu.

One woman in Shanghai's Changning district, who declined to be named, said Ms Qi's comments gave her something to cling on to. "Though I'm still sealed up now, I'm crying with joy," she said via WeChat.

The prolonged isolation has fuelled frustration among residents over lost income, family separation and poor access to food and healthcare.