Shanghai combs for last virus cases; Beijing suspends some taxi services

SHANGHAI/BEIJING • The Shanghai authorities combed the city yesterday for its last Covid-19 cases in the hope of clearing the way for escape from a six-week lockdown, while Beijing curbed taxi services to keep a lid on its smaller outbreak.

The Chinese commercial hub of 25 million people has in recent days been tightening its lockdown for a final push to eradicate the virus by the end of the month after making some significant progress, according to data this week.

Shanghai's mass testing detected just two new cases outside areas facing the strictest curbs on Wednesday, officials said yesterday, but that was two more than the zero cases the previous day.

Significantly, the cases were found in two of the city's 16 districts, Xuhui and Fengxian, that the authorities said this week were among eight that had achieved "zero-Covid-19" status, having had no community cases for three consecutive days.

The latest cases show the difficulty in finishing off the highly transmissible Omicron variant despite enforcement of some of China's most stringent restrictions since the virus was first reported in the city of Wuhan in late 2019.

The new infections also raise concern about how long a return to normal life might last under China's "zero-Covid-19" policy after the lockdown is finally lifted.

Vice-governor Yu Linwei of Xuhui said his district would not relax anti-epidemic efforts, making sure everyone is tested and that new cases and their close contacts are isolated in quarantine as quickly as possible. "We dare not slack off," he said.

In Beijing, daily cases remained relatively steady, in the dozens.

Late on Wednesday, Beijing announced the suspension of taxis and ride-hailing services in parts of Chaoyang district, Beijing's largest and the epicentre of its outbreak, and two other districts. The authorities there have banned dine-in services at restaurants, closed some malls, entertainment and tourist venues, suspended sections of its bus and subway systems, and imposed lockdowns on some residential buildings.

China's caseloads are tiny fractions of what major cities around the world have come to shrug off, as most countries lift restrictions to "live with the virus" even though infections are still spreading.

China has doubled down on its policy, putting hundreds of millions of people in dozens of cities under movement curbs, causing significant economic damage and disruption to international trade and supply chains.

The Chinese authorities say their Covid-19 policy is saving lives and point to the millions of deaths caused by the virus elsewhere to justify the strategy.

REUTERS