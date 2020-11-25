Shanghai cancels flights amid fresh outbreak

SHANGHAI • Hundreds of flights at one of China's busiest airports were cancelled yesterday as Shanghai raced to bring a local Covid-19 outbreak under control.

Thousands of staff at Pudong International Airport have been tested since a small cluster of Covid-19 cases in the city was linked to several cargo handlers.

China - where the virus first emerged late last year - has largely brought infections under control through travel restrictions and lockdowns, but it is now battling a number of domestic outbreaks in different cities.

Shanghai has reported seven local infections linked to the airport this month, with most cases found in the past few days.

The new outbreak has sparked plans to give high-risk workers at the travel hub an experimental vaccine that China has already been providing to state employees, international students and essential workers heading abroad since July.

Yesterday, figures from data services firm VariFlight showed that more than 500 flights out of the Pudong airport had been called off - nearly half the day's scheduled flights.

And almost half of scheduled inbound flights were cancelled.

More than 17,700 people had been swabbed by Monday morning as part of a drive to test airport cargo staff, state news agency Xinhua reported. Those infected included employees at logistics firms FedEx and UPS.

Nearly half of all scheduled flights were also cancelled at the international airport in Tianjin, a northern port city which is testing about 2.6 million people to try to bring an outbreak under control. The city reported five local cases last Saturday and another yesterday.

China has been rolling out various mass-screening campaigns. The focus has shifted in recent days to frozen food and other inbound shipments, which have been blamed for a resurgence of local infections.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE