Shanghai housewife Penny Chan has been waking up at 5.30am for the past two weeks, ahead of her husband and two children.
The reason: grocery delivery slots.
Shanghai housewife Penny Chan has been waking up at 5.30am for the past two weeks, ahead of her husband and two children.
The reason: grocery delivery slots.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 30, 2022, with the headline Shanghai blues. Subscribe