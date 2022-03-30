Coronavirus: Global situation

Shanghai blues

Tough lockdown presents challenges for residents in China's financial hub

China Correspondent In Beijing
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Shanghai housewife Penny Chan has been waking up at 5.30am for the past two weeks, ahead of her husband and two children.

The reason: grocery delivery slots.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 30, 2022, with the headline Shanghai blues. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top