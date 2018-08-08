Shanghai airport boss faces corruption probe

SHANGHAI • The Chinese Communist Party is probing the Shanghai Airport Authority chairman for alleged corruption as President Xi Jinping continues his crackdown on graft.

Mr Wu Jianrong, 56, has come under suspicion of violating party rules and state laws, according to a statement posted on the website of the party's disciplinary watchdog on Monday night that offered no other details.

A spokesman for the Shanghai Airport Authority declined to comment yesterday afternoon.

The inquiry into Mr Wu comes after former top Internet regulator Lu Wei was charged with corruption last month.

Aviation is among the sectors that graft investigators have targeted, with a court sentencing a former China Southern Airlines executive to prison in April 2017 for taking bribes.

The Shanghai Airport Authority is the state-owned parent of Shanghai Hongqiao and Pudong international airports. The two facilities serving China's financial capital combined to handle more than 100 million passengers last year.

BLOOMBERG