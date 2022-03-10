Shanghai acts to halt spread of cases with no symptoms

SHANGHAI • The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai is moving quickly to halt the spread of Covid-19 amid a rising wave of local cases with no symptoms, testing tens of thousands of people, delaying dozens of concerts and shutting some public venues.

Shanghai reported 62 domestically transmitted asymptomatic infections for Tuesday, the seventh consecutive day of increases in such cases. It was the highest daily count for the city since China started in late March 2020 to classify asymptomatic infections separately from confirmed cases.

The megacity of 24.9 million people also reported three local cases with confirmed symptoms.

Of the 65 cases, all but one were detected among people already under quarantine as they were close contacts of infected people reported earlier.

Shanghai's latest outbreak is small compared with those in many big cities overseas, and it has yet to impose a blanket travel curb or lockdowns.

While China has shown no sign of ditching its "zero-Covid" policy aimed at containing outbreaks as quickly as possible, it has told local governments across the country to minimise the impact of Covid-19 measures on people's daily lives.

Still, dozens of housing and office compounds in Shanghai where confirmed cases and their close contacts visited have been cordoned off and the occupants told to undergo up to 14-day quarantines.

Many leisure events have been delayed or cancelled. Even some retiree dance groups, which are a familiar sight in the city's parks, have been told to stop gathering.

Including infections in Shanghai, mainland China reported 233 local cases with confirmed symptoms and 322 without symptoms for Tuesday. The domestically transmitted cases were found in more than 40 cities. China also reported 181 cases among travellers arriving from outside the mainland.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. As at Tuesday, mainland China had reported a cumulative total of 111,857 cases with confirmed symptoms.

REUTERS