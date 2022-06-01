Shanghai

Most Covid-19 curbs to be lifted from today

Workers in Shanghai yesterday dismantled barriers that had penned in districts across the city for weeks, as the commercial hub of 25 million people prepared to end a Covid-19 lockdown.

The Shanghai authorities said they will lift most curbs from today in steps to return the city to normality, after two months of restrictions that throttled businesses and isolated residents.

The city was shuttered in sections from late March following the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Shanghai has recorded more than 63,000 Covid-19 cases and nearly 600 deaths since the middle of March.

China adopts a zero-Covid-19 strategy of lockdowns, mass testing and long quarantine periods to wipe out clusters.

In Beijing, which is seeing a falling Covid-19 caseload, the authorities have started easing some restrictions on movement and resumed some public transport services.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 01, 2022, with the headline Most Covid-19 curbs to be lifted from today.

