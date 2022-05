BEIJING - One morning in November 1994, Taiwanese troops stationed in Little Kinmen (Quemoy) island fired at least a dozen artillery shells across an 8km strip of water into Tatoushe in suburban Xiamen in China's south-eastern province of Fujian, wounding four Chinese civilians.

Taipei expressed "deep regret over this mistaken incident which had no inimical intent", but Beijing condemned it as "an evil act... that sabotaged the peaceful atmosphere across the Taiwan Strait".