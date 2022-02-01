Seven tests within a month

JAN 30 An intermediate-range ballistic missile, Hwasong-12, was fired. It reached a height of 2,000km and a distance of 800km before it landed in waters off Japan.

JAN 27 Two short-range ballistic missiles were launched from the eastern coastal city of Hamhung. They travelled about 190km to an altitude of 20km.

JAN 25 Two long-range cruise missiles were launched, flying 1,800km before hitting a target island in the sea off North Korea's east coast.

JAN 17 Two short-range ballistic missiles were launched from Sunan airport in Pyongyang. They travelled 380km to a maximum altitude of 42km before landing in the ocean off North Korea's east coast. JAN 14 A pair of short-range ballistic missiles were fired from train cars in north-western Uiju county. They flew 430km before crashing off the country's east coast.

JAN 11 A ballistic missile was launched from northern Jagang province towards waters off North Korea's east coast. The missile travelled more than 700km to a maximum altitude of 60km.

JAN 5 A ballistic missile was fired from northern Jagang province. It flew for about 500km before landing in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.

