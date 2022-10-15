Seven-day China's Party Congress will map out Beijing's growth strategy for 'greater miracles'

BEIJING - The 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) congress will map out the nation's strategy for building a great modern socialist country in all respects over the next five years, a congress spokesman said on Saturday.

"We have the confidence, resolve and capability to meet new goals and create greater miracles on the way forward," said Mr Sun Yeli during a wide-ranging press briefing a day before the meeting where the country's agenda for the next five years will be set.

China will deepen supply-side reforms to strengthen global supply chains and ensure the nation's continued growth, added Mr Sun.

The country has faced a slowing economy in recent years, exacerbated by its zero-Covid-19 policy that set off severe supply chain disruptions.

Defending Beijing's resolute pandemic measures, Mr Sun said the pandemic and its inconveniences are also a reality that the country has to face, defending the country's zero-Covid-19 policy and calling it the most cost-efficient and most effective strategy in dealing with the pandemic in the country.

"With the changes in the epidemic situation and the deepening of our understanding of the virus… our prevention and control strategies and measures will become more scientific, more accurate, and more effective," he added.

"We firmly believe that the dawn is ahead and persistence is victory."

Party cadres will vote for the next slate of leaders at the congress, which Mr Sun revealed will span seven days till Oct 22.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is all but certain to break recent norms and seek a third term.

Nearly 2,300 delegates from every province in China and representing the Chinese population will gather in the Great Hall of The People in Beijing, he said.