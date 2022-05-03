Setback for Shanghai as more infections detected

SHANGHAI • China's commercial hub Shanghai was dealt a blow yesterday as authorities reported 58 new Covid-19 cases outside areas under lockdown, while the capital Beijing pressed on with testing millions of people on a May Day holiday few were celebrating.

Tough coronavirus measures in Shanghai have stirred rare public anger, with millions of the city's 25 million people stuck indoors for more than a month, some sealed inside fenced-off residential compounds, and many struggling to secure daily necessities.

Shanghai residents breathed a sigh of relief at the weekend on news that no cases had been confirmed outside areas under lockdown for two days, but disappointment came yesterday with the report of the 58 new infections.

Still, many people also took heart from data showing encouraging trends, with 32 new deaths on Sunday, against 38 a day earlier, and a total of 6,804 new local cases, down from 7,189 the previous day.

But despite the drop in cases, more fences went up at some residential blocks in Shanghai yesterday, although the authorities said employees of companies the government has put on a production priority list could apply for a pass if the building they lived in had no cases for seven days.

China's Covid-19 policy is increasingly out of step with the rest of the world, where many governments have eased restrictions, or thrown them off altogether, in a bid to live with the virus even though infections are spreading.

China has given no hint of deviating from its zero-tolerance policy despite a mounting toll on the world's second-largest economy, and ripples of disruption through global supply chains.

In the capital, home to 22 million people, the authorities tightened Covid-19 restrictions over the five-day Labour Day holiday that runs through tomorrow, traditionally one of the busiest tourist seasons.

Beijing, with dozens of daily infections in an outbreak in its second week, has not locked down, instead relying, at least for now, on mass testing to locate and isolate infections.

Restaurants in the Chinese capital are closed for dining in and some apartment blocks are sealed shut. The streets are quiet and the residents who do venture out have to show negative coronavirus tests to enter most public venues.

Officials are tracking down close contacts of confirmed cases, warning them to stay at home and contact authorities, and calling on everyone to abide by instructions.

China reported 7,822 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, down from 8,329 new cases a day earlier, the National Health Commission said yesterday.

All of China's 32 new deaths were in Shanghai, taking the country's overall death toll since the virus emerged to 5,092.

