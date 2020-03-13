Serious problems found in construction, renovation of collapsed China coronavirus quarantine hotel

FUZHOU (XINHUA) - An investigation team of the State Council, China's cabinet, identified serious problems in the construction and renovation of a hotel used as Covid-19 quarantine site,which collapsed in eastern China's Fujian province.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the collapsed hotel had no permit, no construction plan, and that basic processes had not been followed..

The hotel owner had seen signs that the hotel's foundation was sinking and that the load-bearing pillars were deformed prior to the collapse but took no action, while local supervising departments failed to function properly, according to the investigation team.

The death toll rose to 29 on Thursday (March 12) after Xinjia Hotel in Quanzhou city collapsed last Saturday night , trapping 71 people .

Those responsible for the accident have been taken into custody, said Hong Ziqiang, Quanzhou's executive deputy mayor .

Construction of the building began in 2013. The floor area was around 7,000 square metres. It was converted into a hotel with 66 rooms in 2018 .