Seoul’s zombie-themed bus tour sparks online buzz

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An actor dressed as a zombie leans towards a passenger aboard a bus during the Seoul City Tour Tiger Bus Zombie Attack event on Oct 21.

SEOUL – With blood smeared across their faces and clothes, zombies roam the streets of downtown Seoul, creeping toward a sightseeing bus filled with tourists.

As the bus makes its way through the city, the bloodied figures prowl around the vehicle, with some suddenly climbing aboard and rushing toward passengers.

Others emerge from pavements, startling people waiting for the bus and turning an ordinary sightseeing trip into a scene straight out of a horror movie.

The staged zombie attacks are part of a special programme offered by Seoul City Tour Bus on its double-decker sightseeing bus, known as the Tiger Bus.

Photos and videos of the experience have spread widely across social media, turning the “Seoul zombie bus” into a viral attraction among foreign tourists.

“We’ve seen particularly strong interest from foreign tourists who enjoy ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ and Korean zombie dramas and films,” an official said.

Launched on Oct 20 ahead of Halloween, the seasonal attraction runs on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday evenings, with two sessions a day starting at 6.40pm and 7pm.

The bus departs from Gwanghwamun Station and passes major Seoul landmarks, including Myeong-dong, Namsangol Hanok Village, N Seoul Tower, Dongdaemun Design Plaza, theater district Daehangno, Changdeokgung, Insa-dong and Gyeongbokgung, before ending its journey near the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts.

At certain points along the route, the bus stops and an emergency announcement warns passengers of a zombie infection. The doors then open and zombies climb aboard.

Bus staff instruct passengers to fight off the zombies using “vaccine kits” provided before the ride. Once the zombies are defeated, they leave the bus and the tour continues, officials said.

The ride lasts approximately 90 to 100 minutes, with passengers required to remain on board throughout the journey. The programme is available in Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese.

“We often get asked how scary the experience is, but that really depends on the person. While it’s a group activity, there are moments designed to catch passengers off guard,” the official explained.

“For safety reasons, we advise those who are easily frightened, pregnant women, young children and people with heart conditions not to participate.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK