Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square reopens after two-year renovation

SEOUL • Gwanghwamun Square, a major landmark in South Korean capital Seoul's city centre, opened to the public yesterday after nearly two years of renovation.

The square, which has been expanded and partially refurbished into a park, opened to the public at 11am, according to the Seoul city government.

At a ceremony celebrating the reopening, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo raised hopes that the square will become a tourist attraction not only for South Korean citizens but also for tourists from around the world.

"The area linking Gwanghwamun Square, Gyeongbok Palace and Cheong Wa Dae (Blue House) is the centre of our long history, brilliant culture and democratisation," he said in a congratulatory message. "I anticipate that along with Cheong Wa Dae that has returned to citizens, the square will become a tourist attraction to be frequented by the world."

Former presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, also known as the Blue House for its iconic roof, was opened to the public in May as the office of President Yoon Suk-yeol was set up in Seoul's central district of Yongsan.

Construction began in November 2020 to expand the square with new historical and cultural attractions.

The square is now twice the size of the original site at 40,300 sq m after an adjacent road to its west was covered.

More than 5,000 trees have been planted in the square, covering around a quarter of its grounds with greenery.

A performance spot has also been set up in front of the Sejong Centre for the Performing Arts.

The expanded Gwanghwamun Square will have a new 40m tunnel fountain as well as a 53m media wall near the Sejong Centre.

