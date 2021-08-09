Seoul, Washington eye aid to engage Pyongyang

SEOUL • South Korea and the United States are discussing the possibility of offering humanitarian assistance to North Korea as a way to engage the regime, but it remains to be seen whether Pyongyang is ready to return to dialogue.

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on the phone last Friday, during which they discussed avenues of cooperation with the North, including humanitarian cooperation, and agreed to continue their efforts to engage the North, said South Korea's Foreign Ministry.

The two also discussed recent developments in Pyongyang and "agreed to explore humanitarian initiatives on the Korean peninsula". Mr Blinken also confirmed US support for inter-Korea dialogue and engagement.

When inter-Korea communication channels reopened on July 27, they raised hopes of renewed nuclear diplomacy with North Korea, though fresh tensions could arise in the light of the upcoming Seoul-Washington military drills later this month.

Pyongyang has warned that the drills will cast a pall over inter-Korea ties, but reports yesterday cited government sources as saying they would go ahead.

Last week, director-level diplomats from Washington and Seoul met to discuss the resumption of talks with North Korea, and humanitarian assistance was part of the agenda as well.

South Korea's Unification Ministry also confirmed the two sides had discussed providing humanitarian assistance to improve inter-Korea ties and revive US-North Korea talks, and said they had looked at areas where the two Koreas could cooperate independently.

The ministry is also reportedly reviewing ways to provide around 10 billion won (S$11.8 million) to private aid organisations for cooperative humanitarian projects in the North.

Seoul is holding out hope that humanitarian support may bring Pyongyang back to the negotiating table, considering the chronic food shortages in the North due to the protracted Covid-19 crisis and typhoon damage from last year.

Last month, an early monsoon season arrived on the Korean peninsula, with torrential rains also inflicting damage in some southern regions.

North Korea's official KCNA news agency released footage last week showing submerged houses as well as destroyed bridges and railroads in Hamgyong in the country's north, saying that some 1,170 homes were devastated and 5,000 people evacuated.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has mobilised the military to carry out relief work in areas recently hit by heavy rains, amid concerns over an economic crisis and food shortage.

Mr Kim said the military should kick off a relief campaign and provide necessary supplies in the region, KCNA reported, adding that the military commission explored emergency measures to rebuild the disaster-stricken areas, stabilise people's lives, prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and minimise crop damage.

The mobilisation of the army came amid concerns over a crisis in a economy that has already been dogged by international sanctions aimed at curbing its nuclear and weapons programmes.

Mr Kim said in June that the country faced a tense food situation, citing the Covid-19 pandemic and last year's typhoons. South Korea's central bank said recently that the North's economy last year suffered its biggest contraction in 23 years.

South Korean lawmakers said last week that the North needed some 1 million tonnes of rice, with military and emergency reserves running out.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, REUTERS