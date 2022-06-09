Seoul, US and Tokyo blast N. Korea missile tests, call for talks

SEOUL • North Korea's missile tests are "serious, unlawful" provocations, senior officials from South Korea, the United States and Japan said yesterday, as they urged Pyongyang to return to dialogue and accept help to tackle Covid-19.

South Korean Vice-Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Japanese Vice-Foreign Minister Takeo Mori levelled the criticism as they met in Seoul, days after North Korea conducted its latest missile tests and with signs that it is preparing what would be its first nuclear test since 2017.

The three-way meeting of the countries' second most senior diplomats, the first such gathering since November and the first since President Yoon Suk-yeol took office in South Korea last month, highlighted international anxiety about North Korea's intensifying weapons tests.

The three countries urged North Korea to abide by international sanctions and immediately cease actions that "escalate tensions or destabilise the region", they said in a statement.

They also pledged to ramp up their security cooperation to meet the North's threats, with Ms Sherman reaffirming America's defence commitments, including "extended deterrence", which means the ability of the US military, particularly its nuclear forces, to deter attacks on allies.

"They stressed that a path to serious and sustained dialogue remains open and urged the DPRK to return to negotiations, while also expressing their hope that the DPRK will respond positively to international offers of assistance to fight against Covid-19," they said, referring to North Korea by the initials of its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

North Korea for the first time confirmed an outbreak of the coronavirus last month. It has reported more than 4.2 million people with fever among its population of 25 million.

It lacks Covid-19 testing capacity and has not said how many coronavirus cases it has.

South Korea and the US have both offered North Korea help with Covid-19 but said it had not responded.

On Tuesday, a US diplomat said North Korea ignored multiple overtures by the US for discussions and offers to help in its Covid-19 outbreak.

Mr Sung Kim, the US Special Representative to North Korea, said the country has not responded to months of public and private communications seeking to engage over tensions.

President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have repeatedly said publicly that Washington seeks diplomatic talks with Pyongyang "without preconditions", Mr Kim said.

North Korea has carried out at least 18 rounds of weapons tests this year, underscoring its evolving nuclear and missile arsenals.

In its latest test, it fired eight short-range ballistic missiles, likely its largest single launch, a day after South Korea and the US ended joint military drills involving a US aircraft carrier.

The allies launched eight surface-to-surface missiles on Monday in their own show of force in response to the North's test.

Mr Yoon and Mr Biden vowed at a recent summit to deploy more US strategic military assets to bolster extended deterrence.

Mr Yoon expressed serious concern about the North's tests and vowed to respond sternly to "illegal actions" but would leave the door open for dialogue, his office said yesterday.

