Seoul to designate patient-friendly hotels as medical tourism surges

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The number of foreign patients treated at medical institutions nationwide rose 71.9 per cent on-year to a record 2.01 million in 2025, surpassing 2 million for the first time.

SEOUL – Seoul will begin selecting hotels and other lodging facilities suited to foreign patients’ recovery and extended stays amid a surge in the number of people visiting South Korea for medical treatment, the city government said on Sept 13.

Applications open on Sept 14 for the Seoul Medical-Friendly Accommodation designation, which aims to help foreign patients and their families find suitable places to stay before, during and after treatment.

The initiative comes amid a sharp increase in foreign demand for medical services in South Korea.

The number of foreign patients treated at medical institutions nationwide rose 71.9 per cent on-year to a record 2.01 million in 2025, surpassing 2 million for the first time. Of those, 1.76 million received medical services in Seoul, up 75.6 per cent from 1 million a year earlier.

Foreign medical spending in Korea reached 213.1 billion won (S$203 million) in July 2026 alone.

To qualify, applicants must be registered at accommodation facilities located in Seoul.

They will be assessed on their proximity to medical institutions, wheelchair-accessible routes, 24-hour emergency response systems and services needed for extended stays, such as laundry, according to the city government.

The city will determine how many establishments to select after inspecting the properties. The designation will be valid for one year and will not authorise facilities to provide medical treatment.

Applications will be accepted from Sept 14 through Sept 30. Further details are available on the Seoul Medical Tourism, Seoul Tourism Organisation and city government websites.

Designated facilities will be promoted through the city’s medical tourism platform, which is available in five languages, and offered opportunities to participate in city-organised medical tourism events. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK