Seoul suffocating

An extraordinarily strong yellow dust storm blanketed all of South Korea yesterday, prompting the authorities to issue a yellow dust warning for Seoul and almost all parts of the country.

Density of fine dust particles smaller than 10 micrometers in diameter, known as PM 10, surged to the "very bad" level in the greater Seoul area and almost all other regions, officials said.

According to the authorities, the storm originated from the inland deserts in northern China and the vicinity of the Gobi Desert and moved south by riding the north-westerly winds.