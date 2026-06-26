Seoul subway to ban e-scooters, large lithium batteries from July 1

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A woman walks past electric kickboards parked on a street in central Seoul on July 23, 2020.

SEOUL – Starting July 1, passengers will no longer be allowed to bring lithium battery-powered personal mobility devices onto the Seoul subway, as the authorities move to reduce fire hazards linked to battery-powered devices.

Seoul Metro announced that it has revised its passenger transportation regulations to ban passengers from bringing such devices into subway stations and on trains.

The ban applies to personal mobility devices powered by lithium batteries, including electric scooters, electric bicycles, and self-balancing electric wheels, as well as lithium batteries exceeding 160 watt-hours.

The restrictions do not apply to mobility aids such as electric wheelchairs used by people with disabilities or others with mobility needs.

A 160Wh battery is roughly equivalent to a portable power bank with a capacity of about 43,000 milliamp-hours.

Most everyday electronic devices — including smartphones, laptops and portable chargers with capacities between 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh — will still be allowed on the subway.

The move follows an incident in September 2025, when smoke was reported from the battery of a passenger’s electric scooter on the Seoul subway at Hapjeong Station, forcing trains to pass through the station without stopping.

So far in 2026, four separate incidents involving passengers’ portable batteries have been reported, according to Seoul Metro.

The operator said it set the 160Wh threshold after reviewing relevant laws and consulting with government agencies, including the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The limit is based on internationally recognised lithium battery safety standards used in the aviation industry.

Ahead of the policy’s implementation, Seoul Metro said it will inform passengers of the new rules through station notices, onboard announcements and its website, while conducting on-site guidance campaigns.

“Lithium batteries have become an essential part of everyday life, but fires involving them are more difficult to extinguish and pose greater risks than ordinary fires,” Seoul Metro CEO Kim Tae-kyun said.

“We ask for the public’s understanding and cooperation as we introduce these preventive measures to enhance passenger safety,” he added. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK