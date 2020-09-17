Seoul seeks to warm chilled ties with N. Korea

SEOUL • South Korea's unification minister has sought to reopen dialogue with the North, with relations in the deep freeze just days before the second anniversary of a wide-ranging cooperation agreement.

Very few of the pledges signed by North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at their 2018 Pyongyang summit have come to pass. They included joint sports teams and an Olympic bid, transport links, and a visit by Mr Kim to Seoul.

Instead, relations have been at a standstill since the collapse of a Hanoi summit between the North and the United States last year, and this June, Pyongyang blew up a North-South liaison office on its side of the border.

But South Korea's Unification Minister Lee In-young said: "I hope communication channels, including the inter-Korea liaison office, can be restored and we can resume open-minded dialogue at an early date."

Mr Lee spoke yesterday in front of a pine tree Mr Moon and Mr Kim planted together in Panmunjom, at the truce village in the demilitarised zone that divides the peninsula, during their first summit two years ago.

With less than two years of his presidential term left, time is running out for Mr Moon, who has long championed engagement with Pyongyang, to reach a settlement with the North.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE