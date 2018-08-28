Seoul says Pompeo's cancelled visit impacts inter-Korea liaison office plans

SEOUL • South Korea yesterday said the abrupt cancellation of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's trip to North Korea is having an "effect" on a controversial inter-Korea liaison office it planned to open by this month.

US President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled his top diplomat's planned trip to North Korea last Friday, publicly acknowledging for the first time that his effort to get Pyongyang to denuclearise had stalled since his summit with the North's leader in June.

South Korea's presidential Blue House spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said the cancelled visit "cannot be said to have zero effect" on the plan for the liaison office. "We were thinking of the opening of the liaison office as part of a smooth series of schedules, including Secretary of State Pompeo's North Korea visit, then the inter-Korean summit.

"Now that a new situation has arisen, there is a need to inspect it again accordingly."

South Korea has been building a liaison office just over the border in North Korea, as part of efforts championed by the South's President Moon Jae-in to improve ties between the two Koreas.

The office, which the Seoul government said was to open by this month, had raised concern among opposition lawmakers, analysts and local media that the transfer of material for the office could violate United Nations and US sanctions against North Korea.

The South's Unification Ministry spokesman yesterday repeated its stance that all the materials for the liaison office are for the office's operation and the convenience of South Korean personnel, and do not give any economic gain to North Korea.

The spokesman added that the two Koreas continue to discuss matters such as the timing of the office's opening, after agreeing to open it "soon".

The North's state-controlled newspaper on Sunday accused the US of "double-dealing" and "hatching a criminal plot" against Pyongyang, but did not mention Mr Pompeo's cancelled visit.

Since the June summit, the two sides have struggled to narrow differences over the North's nuclear weapons programme. The inter-Korean summit slated for next month remains on track.

