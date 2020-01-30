Seoul says N. Korea quake likely result of instability at nuclear test site

SEOUL • A small natural earthquake detected in North Korea yesterday was likely a result of seismic instability lingering in the area since North Korea conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test in 2017, the South Korean government said.

A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was detected at 9.33am local time in Hamgyong province, the location of North Korea's shuttered Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site, said South Korea's Meteorological Administration. "It was a natural earthquake, presumably caused by the sixth nuclear test," said a statement on its website. "The area is about 3km south-east of the sixth nuclear test site."

Punggye-ri is the only known site in North Korea to test nuclear weapons. At least six tests were conducted there between October 2006 and September 2017.

In early 2018, North Korea said it would close the site, saying its nuclear force was complete. The entrances to tunnels were blown up in front of foreign journalists invited to view the demolition, but Pyongyang rejected calls for international experts to inspect the closure.

Frustrated at what it sees as a lack of reciprocal concessions by the United States in denuclearisation talks, it now says it is no longer bound by its self-imposed moratorium on test firing nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles, though it has not conducted new tests.

The 2017 nuclear test, which it said was a thermonuclear weapon, seemed several times larger than previous blasts, monitoring organisations said then. In the weeks after, experts pointed to tremors and landslides near the nuclear test base as a sign the large blast had destabilised the region. Yesterday's quake is the latest confirmation that the nuclear explosion had permanently changed the geology of the area, said Mr Woo Nam-chul, an earthquake analyst from KMA.

REUTERS