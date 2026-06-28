Seoul says Chinese, Russian military aircraft enter its air defence zone

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More than 10 Chinese and Russian military aircraft entered and then left the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone.

SEOUL - South Korea said it had sent up fighter jets as a precaution after more than 10 Chinese and Russian military aircraft entered its air defence zone on June 27.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said the Chinese and Russian aircraft had entered and then left the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) over the East Sea and the South Sea.

“South Korea’s military detected the Chinese and Russian aircraft before they entered the zone and deployed Air Force fighter jets to prepare for any contingency,” it said in a statement, without giving more details.

The Chinese and Russian aircraft did not violate South Korean airspace, it said.

An air defence identification zone is not sovereign airspace but a buffer area where countries identify approaching aircraft for security purposes.

Military aircraft are generally expected to notify the relevant country before entering its air defence zone, although such notification is not legally required.

Beijing’s defence ministry said in a statement that the Chinese and Russian air forces conducted a “strategic air patrol” over the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea and the western Pacific Ocean, “demonstrating their determination and capability to jointly uphold regional peace and stability”.

The brief statement did not specifically mention South Korea or its air defence zone.

Russia’s defence ministry said that the flight “was conducted as part of the military cooperation plan for 2026 and was not directed against third countries”.

“During the mission, aircraft from both countries operated in strict accordance with international law. No violations of foreign airspace occurred,” it said in a statement on the state-backed platform Max.

South Korea and Japan reacted furiously when nine Chinese and Russian military aircraft entered the KADIZ in December 2025, the last such incident.

South Korea’s defence ministry lodged protests with Beijing and Moscow at that time, while Japan expressed its “serious concern” over national security.

China and Russia said the flights were part of a joint patrol over the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, and the western Pacific. AFP