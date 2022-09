Seoul returns remains of 88 Chinese soldiers killed in Korean War

SEOUL - South Korea repatriated on Friday the remains of 88 Chinese soldiers killed during the Korean War, the first such ceremony since President Yoon Suk-yeol took office in May.

Live video of the event shows South Korean honour guards handing over caskets with the remains at Incheon airport near Seoul. The caskets were loaded onto a Chinese air force cargo plane.

The remains were received hours later in China's north-eastern city of Shenyang in a military ceremony attended by Chinese veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War.

This was the ninth such handover since the two countries signed a 2014 agreement on the issue, and brings the total sets of returned Chinese remains to 913.

President Yoon has sought to maintain a friendly relationship with Beijing even as he moves to deepen ties with major security ally Washington.

"Our yearly handovers of the remains of Chinese troops are held on a humanitarian basis, but also symbolise friendly cooperation between South Korea and China," Mr Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's Second Vice-Foreign Minister, said at the event. He added the two countries would pursue "diverse forms" of cooperation, as they mark 30 years since bilateral diplomatic relations were established.

China intervened on North Korea's side during the Korean War. An estimated three million Communist Chinese troops fought alongside Pyongyang's forces, and helped tip the balance of the conflict. Beijing's intervention pushed US-led United Nations forces back across the 38th parallel, before the war ended in a stalemate that persists to this day.

Casualty figures remain disputed but Western estimates cite a figure of 400,000 Chinese deaths, while Chinese sources give a death toll of about 180,000.

