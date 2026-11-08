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Seoul records first snowfall, 26 days earlier than 2025

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Early November snowfall is not unprecedented in Seoul.

Early November snowfall is not unprecedented in Seoul.

PHOTO: UNSPLASH

  • Seoul recorded its first snowfall on Nov 8, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. It was seen at 10am in Songwol-dong, Jongno-gu.
  • The snow came 26 days earlier than 2025 and 12 days before the seasonal average. Seoul’s first snow date is based on weather station observations.
  • Early November snow is not unusual in Seoul. The agency also reported the first ice of the season on Saturday, marked as “ipdong” on the lunar calendar.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Seoul recorded its first snowfall of the season on Nov 8, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The first snow was observed at 10am at a weather station in Songwol-dong, Jongno-gu, it said. This was 26 days earlier than 2025 and 12 days ahead of the seasonal average.

The official date of Seoul’s first snowfall is based on observations at weather stations, rather than by when it is first seen by residents.

Early November snowfall is not unprecedented in Seoul. The first snow was also observed on Nov 8 in 2002 and 2010. The earliest first snowfall since 1973 was recorded on Oct 23, 1981.

On Saturday, which marked “ipdong”, or the onset of the winter on the lunar calendar, the weather agency reported the first ice of the season in Seoul.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.