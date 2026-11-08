Seoul records first snowfall, 26 days earlier than 2025

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SINGAPORE – Seoul recorded its first snowfall of the season on Nov 8, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The first snow was observed at 10am at a weather station in Songwol-dong, Jongno-gu, it said. This was 26 days earlier than 2025 and 12 days ahead of the seasonal average.

The official date of Seoul’s first snowfall is based on observations at weather stations, rather than by when it is first seen by residents.

Early November snowfall is not unprecedented in Seoul. The first snow was also observed on Nov 8 in 2002 and 2010. The earliest first snowfall since 1973 was recorded on Oct 23, 1981.

On Saturday, which marked “ipdong”, or the onset of the winter on the lunar calendar, the weather agency reported the first ice of the season in Seoul.