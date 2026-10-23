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Seoul police to mobilise 4,600 for crowd safety measures during Halloween festivities

Bereaved families and citizens hold signs and chant slogans demanding a full investigation into the tragedy during a march to mark the fourth anniversary of the Itaewon crowd crush on Oct 17.

SEOUL – Seoul police said on Oct 23 that 4,594 officers will be dispatched for crowd safety at areas expecting heavy foot traffic around Halloween, including the Itaewon area, where a crowd crush killed more than 150 people on Oct 29, 2022.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency (SMPA) kicked off a special management period from Oct 23 to Nov 1, during which officers will enforce crowd safety measures in five areas in the city – Itaewon, Hongdae, Seongsu-dong, Myeong-dong and Ikseon-dong.

Strike teams, patrol teams, special operation units, detectives and traffic control officers will be mobilised in these areas. Officers from SMPA headquarters and 11 police stations across the South Korean capital have been put on emergency duty during this period.

Local district offices are working with the police to ensure that citizens stay safe during the Halloween celebrations, which falls on Oct 31.

Yongsan-gu, which includes the Itaewon area, plans to deploy 2,550 personnel during the special management period.

The authorities will enforce strict control of road traffic in the five areas from Oct 30 to Nov 1.

Police officers will patrol the crowded areas like Itaewon and Hongdae, in light of the growing public fear over unprovoked attacks, after several recent incidents. They include a stabbing spree on Oct 13 in Incheon, when a 59-year-old man launched an attack at a shopping centre and injured eight people.

One of the victims suffered cardiac arrest and has yet to regain consciousness.

The police urged citizens to avoid Halloween costumes that could cause confusion or alarm.

“Please refrain from carrying or wearing props such as guns, knives and police uniforms, in order not to stir unease among the public,” an official said. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK