Seoul offers free palace tours led by historians

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The tour programme will begin at Gyeongbokgung on Sept 5, with a total of 36 tours running until Nov 22.

SEOUL – The city-affiliated Seoul Historiography Institute in South Korea will run free guided tours of four royal palaces from September to November.

The tour programme will begin at Gyeongbokgung on Sept 5 before moving to Changdeokgung, Changgyeonggung and Deoksugung in October and November, according to the official research and archival organisation under the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

The tours will explain the historical events associated with each palace, the culture and everyday life of the royal family and the meanings reflected in the layout and architecture of palace buildings.

“Royal palaces were not only living spaces for the Joseon royal family, but also invaluable cultural heritage sites embodying Seoul’s history and culture,” the institute’s director Lee Sang-bae said in a statement.

“We hope the tours will offer participants a fresh perspective on the palaces and a deeper understanding of their historical significance and Seoul’s identity.”

The Gyeongbokgung course will begin at Gwanghwamun, the palace’s main gate, and proceed through the palace’s main architectural sites, including Geunjeongjeon, Sujeongjeon, Gyeonghoeru, Gangnyeongjeon, Gyotaejeon and Hyangwonjeong.

A total of 36 tours will run until Nov 22, with morning and afternoon sessions held on Saturdays and Sundays. Each tour will last about two hours and accommodate up to 40 participants.

The tour is free of charge and registration is accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Notices will be posted weekly beginning Aug 20 on the institute’s website and Seoul’s public service reservation platform, yeyak.seoul.go.kr THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK