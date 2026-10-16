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Seoul mountain trail behind presidential Blue House reopens after being closed for nearly 60 years

The route begins at Dolgorae Shelter, the first rest stop on the path from Changuimun towards Bugaksan’s summit.

SEOUL – For nearly six decades, a stretch of mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae, South Korea’s presidential compound also known as the Blue House, remained off-limits to the public.

Starting on Oct 17 at 9am, visitors will be able to explore the last restricted section of Bugaksan, a forested peak north of central Seoul, along a trail offering sweeping views of the city.

The newly opened 1.32km route winds along the mountain’s south-western slopes in Cheongun-dong, Jongno-gu.

From four newly built viewing areas, hikers can look out toward Inwangsan and Namsan mountains, as well as the grounds of Cheong Wa Dae, nearby palace Gyeongbokgung and the streets of Seoul.

The route begins at Dolgorae Shelter, the first rest stop on the path from Changuimun towards Bugaksan’s summit. Hikers pass rocky outcrops and pine groves before reaching Manse Dongbang, a spring beside a rock inscribed with words wishing the king a long life.

Farther along stands the Jan 21 Incident Pine, marked by bullet holes from a 1968 clash between South Korean security forces and North Korean armed commandos who had approached the presidential compound in an attempted raid.

The incident, also known as the Kim Shin-jo Incident after one of the raiders who was captured, led the authorities to bar civilian access to the area on security grounds.

Public access to Bugaksan has since been restored in stages.

In 2020, the first phase opened 2.2km of trails along the mountain’s northern section.

Two years later, a second phase added 3km of trails on its south-eastern slopes. The latest opening makes the remaining south-western section accessible, completing the phased reopening of the mountain. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK