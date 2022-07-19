Seoul minister to find 'desirable solution' to wartime labour row with Tokyo

South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin has pledged to work hard in finding a "desirable solution" to the wartime forced labour dispute that has caused relations with Japan to sink to their lowest level in recent years.

He said this during a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tokyo yesterday, with both sides agreeing that an "early resolution" was necessary, according to a statement issued by South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This marks the first bilateral meeting between the two countries' top diplomats in over four years. It is viewed as an early effort by the administration of new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to mend soured ties.

Mr Hayashi stressed the need for the two sides to address pending issues and develop relations "based on the foundation of friendship and cooperation the two countries have built since the normalisation of our diplomatic relations in 1965", according to Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two ministers also discussed various issues of mutual concern, including North Korea's growing nuclear threat.

The regime has conducted at least 18 rounds of missile tests this year - more than in the past two years combined - and is expected to carry out a nuclear test soon.

The ministers agreed to "respond resolutely" to additional provocations by the North and strengthen trilateral cooperation with the United States so as to pursue a "flexible and open diplomatic approach while keeping the door for dialogue open".

Mr Park also said he would continue to make efforts in restoring people-to-people exchanges with Japan post-Covid-19, such as resuming visa-free entry. Direct flights between the two countries have already resumed.

Mr Park suggested that Seoul and Tokyo develop ties "in accordance with the spirit and purpose" of a landmark declaration signed in 1998, which marked a willingness by both sides to put historical issues aside and focus on building future-oriented ties.

President Yoon, who leans conservative, has repeatedly emphasised the need to reconcile with Japan in his push to strengthen South Korea's security alliance with the US.

Seoul's ties with Tokyo soured in 2018 after South Korea's top court ordered Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Nippon Steel Corp to compensate Koreans who were forced to work for them during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule. But the companies insisted that all reparation issues were settled under a 1965 bilateral agreement to normalise relations.