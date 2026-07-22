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Seoul mayor faces risk of losing office after political funds conviction

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Oh Se-hoon is widely regarded as a leading figure in the main conservative opposition People Power Party.

Oh Se-hoon is widely regarded as a leading figure in the main conservative opposition People Power Party.

PHOTO: REUTERS

SEOUL – A South Korean court on July 22 convicted Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and fined him 10 million won (S$8,725) over a political fund case linked to opinion polls conducted ahead of the 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election.

The court found Oh received polling services worth 21 million won and had a long-time supporter cover the costs, in violation of the Political Funds Act, and ordered the forfeiture of 21 million won, according to a court statement.

Oh said he could not accept the ruling and would appeal.

The ruling puts Oh, who was re-elected in June, at risk of losing his office. Under South Korean law, elected officials forfeit office if they receive a fine exceeding one million won or a jail term.

Oh is serving a fifth term in the powerful role as Seoul Mayor. He is regarded as a leading figure in the main conservative opposition People Power Party after President Lee Jae Myung’s ruling Democratic Party swept most other major local races in elections in June. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.