Seoul faces dilemma as it seeks to restart talks with Pyongyang

SEOUL • The United States' decision to have its diplomats boycott the 2022 Beijing Olympics is posing a dilemma for South Korea, as Washington could prod allies to follow suit, while Seoul hopes to use the Games as an opportunity to restart dialogue with Pyongyang.

Amid the struggle between the two global superpowers, South Korea has taken an ambiguous diplomatic position, as it values both its security alliance with the US and its economic ties with China.

But with Washington's recent announcement, South Korea is increasingly being put in a position where it may have to choose a side. The situation could also jeopardise President Moon Jae-in's plan to use the global sports event as a chance to restart the peace process on the Korean peninsula and declare a formal end to the Korean War, together with the leaders of North Korea, the US and China.

Earlier, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a media interview that the US had consulted allies about a "shared approach" to the Beijing Games.

A number of countries, including those in the European Union, Britain, Japan and Canada, are reviewing whether to join the boycott, according to news reports.

Dr Shin Beom-chul, director of the Centre for Diplomacy and Security at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy, said the US might call off the boycott if China takes certain steps such as releasing some of its political prisoners from Xinjiang. But that appears unlikely as China is fanning the flames of nationalism ahead of President Xi Jinping's third term.

South Korea's government said it is supporting the hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics and hopes the event will contribute to global peace and prosperity.

