Seoul defends mandatory coronavirus testing of foreign workers

SEOUL • The authorities in the South Korean capital yesterday defended a decision to order coronavirus tests for all foreign workers on penalty of fines, as calls grew for the controversial measure to be rescinded.

At least one lawmaker of the ruling party and a university leader called for Seoul to scrap the move. Britain formally protested as several countries sought an explanation.

The capital Seoul and neighbouring Gyeonggi province are among a number of local governments that have ordered all foreign workers to be tested, drawing accusations of xenophobia.

"The British Embassy has made clear to the national government and the Seoul and Gyeonggi administrations that we consider these measures are not fair, they are not proportionate, nor are they likely to be effective," ambassador Simon Smith said in a video posted on Twitter. He said he had also raised the issue with South Korea's human rights commission.

Canada's ambassador retweeted the video and said several diplomatic missions were making similar representations.

The British and French ambassadors both said that in the meantime, citizens should comply with directions from the authorities, who have said the measures are needed to blunt a rise in infections.

The proportion of foreigners among confirmed cases in Seoul rose to 6.3 per cent in the March quarter, nearly three times the figure of 2.2 per cent in the months of November and December last year, said Ms Park Yoo-mi, a city quarantine officer.

"Foreign workers are our neighbours, and the safety of the foreign workers is directly linked to the safety of the local community," she told a news briefing.

More than 100 coronavirus cases in the capital region were recently traced back to workplace community transmissions by foreign workers, Ms Park added.

However, in a Facebook post, ruling party lawmaker Lee Sang-min said: "These are human rights violations that would make us an international disgrace."

He urged withdrawal of the policy, telling Reuters: "There shouldn't be any separation of Korean nationals and foreigners to begin with, when it comes to virus prevention measures."

Gyeonggi province said it would stick with a similar order adopted earlier, but drop a requirement for foreign workers to be tested before hire, saying mass testing had blunted the spread, and citing the discrimination concern.

Of the foreign workers in the province, 203 have proved positive among 234,537 tested.

Some workers there told Reuters they were thankful to be tested, but added that queues and crowd conditions at test centres could be a health risk.

The measures were "misguided and detrimental" to Seoul National University, said Professor Ahn Duk-geun, its dean of international affairs, who urged that the measure be rescinded. None of at least 500 foreign professors and researchers at the university have tested positive, he added.

Seoul had 242,623 registered foreign workers as at last December, the Justice Ministry said.

