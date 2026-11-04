Seoul court upholds ex-president Yoon’s election conviction

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The ruling affirmed a lower court verdict that found former president Yoon Suk Yeol guilty of violating election laws by making false statements during his campaign.

SEOUL – A South Korean appeals court on Nov 4 upheld former president Yoon Suk Yeol’s 18-month suspended sentence for spreading disinformation on the campaign trail, a ruling that could force the opposition to repay nearly US$30 million (S$38 million).

The ruling is a largely symbolic blow for the disgraced former leader, who has already been sentenced to life imprisonment for insurrection.

Yoon declared martial law in December 2024, ordering troops to shut down Parliament, before lawmakers defied the military to vote down the decree.

The 65-year-old was subsequently impeached and removed from office, and has since faced a slew of criminal prosecutions.

The Nov 4 ruling affirmed a lower court verdict that found Yoon guilty of violating election laws by making false statements during his campaign, including lying about his ties to a shaman.

“The defendant, who had a duty to provide voters with accurate information on which to base their judgment, disseminated disinformation,” the presiding judge said during the televised sentencing at the Seoul High Court.

“From the investigation stage through to the trial proceedings, the defendant has consistently resorted to excuses,” the judge added.

Yoon, wearing a white shirt and dark jacket, showed no emotion when the judge announced that his appeal was rejected.

Yoon’s legal team said the ruling was “unjust” and imposed a penalty “without adequately considering the context”, adding that it would appeal to the Supreme Court.

If the ruling is upheld by South Korea’s top court, the People Power Party (PPP) – Yoon’s former party – would be forced to repay 39.7 billion won (S$37.9 million) to the National Election Commission.

The ruling could also invalidate Yoon’s 2022 presidential election victory.

Under South Korean law, the National Election Commission reimburses political parties for their campaign expenses if their candidates win at least 15% of the vote, a measure designed to limit the influence of money in politics.

However, if a candidate is imprisoned or fined at least one million won for election-related offences, their election is invalidated and their party must return the funds.

The amount the PPP could be forced to repay represents roughly one-third of the beleaguered party’s assets, according to election commission filings. AFP