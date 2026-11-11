Senior ‘Luffy’ crime group member denies some charges in Japan robberies

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The man allegedly conspired with others to carry out a robbery in Komae, Tokyo, in 2023, which resulted in the death of a 90-year-old resident.

TOKYO – A senior member of a crime ring that allegedly orchestrated robberies across Japan from the Philippines pleaded not guilty on Nov 11 to charges he faced over three robberies.

In his first lay judge trial at the Tokyo District Court for Yuki Watanabe, 42, his defence also argued that his role in another four cases, including a fatal robbery, was limited to aiding and abetting.

Watanabe, the third of the group’s four ringleaders to be tried, has been charged with robbery resulting in death, among others. The group used monikers such as “Luffy”, after a popular manga character.

According to the indictment, Watanabe allegedly conspired with other senior members and perpetrators to carry out a robbery at a house in Komae, Tokyo, in January 2023.

A 90-year-old female resident was robbed of valuable items, including a number of watches, and died from traumatic shock resulting from the incident.

Among the other ringleaders, Tomonobu Kojima, 48, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence finalised by the Supreme Court.

Toshiya Fujita, 42, was sentenced to life in prison by the Tokyo District Court in his first trial in February but has appealed.

Meanwhile, a trial date has yet to be set for Kiyoto Imamura, 42, who is accused of masterminding the crimes under the “Luffy” pseudonym.

All four men were deported from the Philippines in February 2023. They were suspected of issuing instructions for the eight robberies on the encrypted messaging app Telegram while being held at a Manila immigration facility before their deportation. KYODO NEWS