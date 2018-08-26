Self-driving cars: Japan start-up sets up research lab in Singapore

TOKYO • A Japanese start-up striving to build a completely autonomous driving system by 2020 has set up a research lab in Singapore, which it predicts will be among the first in the world to adopt self-driving cars on a large scale.

This is due to the Republic's support in removing regulatory barriers and promoting testing, Ascent Robotics' chief executive Masayuki Ishizaki told The Sunday Times. "Technology is something that we can build, but if the market does not accept it, or if the government does not allow us to introduce the car, then all it is is an interesting toy," he said, adding that the start-up has been in discussions with organisations like Singapore's Economic Development Board and SMRT.