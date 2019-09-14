Seeking a cool summer Olympics

Artificial snow falling on journalists during the Ready Steady Tokyo canoe sprint event, a test event ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo yesterday. From pumping out cold mist to planting flower fences to "psychologically" cool spectators, Tokyo 2020 organisers have pulled out all the stops to counter the sizzling summer heat expected during the Games. One of Japan's top doctors has slammed the decision to hold the Olympics at the height of Tokyo's baking summer, warning that heatstroke will be the "biggest risk". Dr Kimiyuki Nagashima, executive board member of the Japan Medical Association, also sounded the alarm that the Olympics will stretch the country's doctors at a time when local families are most at risk from the heat.