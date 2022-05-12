Security situation on Korean peninsula tense: Yoon

SEOUL • South Korea's new President Yoon Suk-yeol said the security situation on the Korean peninsula was difficult, citing talk of a possible nuclear test by the North.

Mr Yoon said this yesterday at a meeting with secretaries, urging officials to stay alert to better respond in such situations, said a pool report from the presidential office. "The security situation is tough, with many from abroad also concerned amid talk of (North Korea) resuming the nuclear tests," he said.

Mr Yoon took office on Tuesday amid increased tensions on the peninsula, with the North testing a series of new weapons, including one that took place three days before his inauguration.

He also said during the meeting that price growth was the biggest problem facing the economy. "The economy is in a very difficult situation and the top problem is price growth," he said. "We need to take a thorough review of various indicators and continue to study ways to contain prices based on analysis of sources of price growth."

REUTERS