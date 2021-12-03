Security law, virus driving exodus of HK teachers

HONG KONG • Nearly 1,000 teachers have left Hong Kong in the past school year in the wake of a China-drafted national security law and strict Covid-zero policies.

Between August last year and this June, 987 secondary school teachers left, almost double the number in the previous two years combined, a survey by the Hong Kong Association of the Heads of Secondary Schools shows.

Reasons cited for the brain drain were changes in "social atmosphere" and education policy, and challenges related to Covid-19, according to the poll published on Wednesday of international and public schools.

Most of the 140 principals surveyed thought the exodus would continue.

"We are much concerned about whether there would be enough trained teachers to fill the vacancies," the association said in the report. "In recent years, many principals have expressed difficulties in staff recruitment."

Hong Kong's population is falling at a record pace, with 89,200 residents leaving in the year ending June, amid the security law that is used to crack down on freedoms and pandemic rules that impose a 21-day hotel quarantine for fully vaccinated returning residents.

Education Bureau statistics show that some 19,300 students withdrew from Hong Kong schools in the 2020-21 school year, the South China Morning Post reported in May.

That included about 5,280 from private and international schools.

Beijing has blamed the city's education system for fostering the dissent that caused anti-government unrest in 2019.

The authorities are now instilling a curriculum that teaches children to memorise offences criminalised by the security law, and teachers have been advised to report on children who breach that law.

