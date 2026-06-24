Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A security guard in his 70s carries a rice cooker containing gold he found into a local police station.

GEOJE - A typical workday turned into an unexpected treasure hunt for a security guard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, after he discovered nearly 100g of gold tucked inside a discarded electric rice cooker, according to the National Police Agency on June 23.

The incident occurred on the evening of April 12 while the guard in his 70s was sorting recyclable waste at an apartment complex in Geoje’s Okpo-dong.

Inside the abandoned rice cooker was a black plastic bag containing several gold bars, coins and a ring totalling 25 don, or 93.75g, worth about 19.1 million won (S$16,000) based on current market prices.

Gold in South Korea is typically measured in “don,” a traditional unit equal to 3.75g. According to the Korea Standard Gold Exchange, 1 don of gold was quoted at 763,500 won as of noon on June 23.

The guard reported the discovery to a local police substation the next day, asking officers to help trace the owner.

After reviewing security camera footage from near the recycling site and conducting field inquiries, police found that the gold had been stored inside the appliance by an elderly woman who had recently passed away.

Her children threw it out while sorting through her belongings, unaware of what was inside, officials said.

Small gold bars, coins and a ring found inside a discarded rice cooker by a security guard. PHOTO: NATIONAL POLICE AGENCY

The recovered gold was later returned to the family.

The story gained widespread attention online after the authorities posted a video on the NPA’s official YouTube channel showing the security guard carrying the rice cooker into the police station.

Many viewers expressed admiration for the guard’s integrity.

“He could have simply kept it and nobody would have known. If it weren’t for him, the family might never have discovered their mother’s valuables,” one commenter wrote.

“He’s a true hero.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK