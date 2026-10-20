Security firm finds China-linked AI agent behind Japan cyberattacks

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The AI agent concerned has been allegedly also used in recent cyberattacks against South Korean financial institutions.

TOKYO – A China-linked artificial intelligence agent was identified as having been used in cyberattacks targeting firms in Japan, a security firm said based on its investigation, following a spate of leaks of personal data across various industries.

In recent weeks, a growing number of Japanese companies have reported unauthorised access and subsequent information leaks or possible leaks.

Artex, the AI agent concerned, has been allegedly also used in recent cyberattacks against South Korean financial institutions, according to a separate investigation.

The information security subsidiary of the Japanese IT firm GMO Internet Group has discovered six units of attacking devices exclusively targeting Japanese firms, it said on Oct 19 on its blog.

Companies in a variety of industries including retail, logistics and financial sectors, were targeted in the attacks, with eight of them disclosing in September and October that data had been leaked.

The GMO affiliate said its probe indicated that the autonomous AI agent Artex was employed in the cyberattacks against Japanese entities.

Artex is a China-linked AI penetration tool with a high capability of diagnosing system vulnerabilities.

A probe by another security firm has indicated Artex involvement in a series of unauthorised accesses to South Korean financial institutions since late September.

“The government is analysing whether there was malicious use of AI after hearing from companies that sustained damage,” Toshiharu Furukawa, minister in charge of cybersecurity, said at a press conference on Oct 20, vowing to continue efforts to prevent cyberattacks. KYODO NEWS