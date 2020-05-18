Scuffles break out between Hong Kong pro-democracy and pro-govt lawmakers over committee leadership

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Scuffles broke out on Monday (May 18) between pro-democracy and pro-government legislators in Hong Kong in a row over procedures with the leadership of a key committee at stake.

Security guards were seen carrying two pro-democracy legislators out of the chamber in chaotic scenes.

The house committee's role is to scrutinise Bills before a second reading in the legislative council and has built up a backlog after failing to elect a chairperson since late last year. The backlog includes one Bill that would criminalise abuse of China's national anthem.