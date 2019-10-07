Scores of masked protesters detained

HONG KONG • In the first arrests since new emergency laws banning face coverings came into force, Hong Kong police detained scores of protesters yesterday, tied their wrists with cables and unmasked their faces before placing them on buses.

Some lay in foetal positions on the ground, their wrists tied behind their backs, after being subdued with pepper spray and batons.

"The anti-mask law just fuels our anger and more people will come onto the street," a university student, who wanted to be known only as Lee, said yesterday as he marched on Hong Kong island.

"We are not afraid of the new law; we will continue fighting. We will fight for righteousness. I put on the mask to tell the government that I'm not afraid of tyranny."

Thousands of protesters yesterday chanted "Hong Kongers, revolt" and "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong", as riot police monitored them from overhead walkways and footbridges, some taking photographs and filming the marchers.

Protesters handed out face masks to encourage people to defy the ban. As the day wore on, they started to target subway stations and China banks, just as they did last Friday, which forced the unprecedented closure of the city's metro railway.

A branch of China Construction Bank (Asia) near Prince Edward MTR station was vandalised yesterday with "No China" sprayed on its wall. Wan Chai station, closed with a neon sign saying serious vandalism, had a protester's sheet draped over it which read "This way to HELL".

Protesters started a fire at Mong Kok MTR station, with a placard nearby reading: "If we burn, you burn with us."

Outside the city's High Court building, demonstrators laid bricks down on the road along with traffic cones and metal railings.

They also tied trip wires made of fishing lines across a road that has been the scene of charges by police during recent protests.

Small groups also threw petrol bombs and other objects at police.

Police soon began clearing the crowds with water cannon and tear gas, and arresting protesters.

In the first direct interaction with mainland military forces in four months of anti-government demonstrations, Chinese soldiers issued a warning to Hong Kong protesters who shone lasers at their barracks in the city.

The troops in fatigues also shone spotlights on the crowd and used binoculars and cameras to monitor protesters. The protesters eventually dispersed.

Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam announced last Friday that the government would enact emergency powers last used more than 50 years ago to ban face masks - a move she said would deter unrest.

While the ban has been welcomed by government supporters and Beijing, opponents and protesters see it as the start of a slippery slope tipping the international finance hub into authoritarianism.

Hong Kong's Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung wrote in a blog post yesterday that the current "precarious situation", which endangered public safety, left no timely solution but the anti-mask law.

He urged people to oppose violence ahead of grassroots district council elections set for Nov 24.

Yesterday morning, the High Court for the second time rejected a temporary injunction on the anti-mask law, this time filed by a group of two dozen pro-democracy lawmakers. The court, however, will still hear a judicial review of the law and the emergency powers used to implement it, and has expedited the case.

Hong Kong's four months of protests have plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its worst political crisis in decades and pose the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power six years ago.

What started as opposition to a now-withdrawn extradition Bill has swelled into a pro-democracy movement against what is seen as Beijing's increasing grip on the city, undermining its "one country, two systems" status promised when Britain handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, WASHINGTON POST

